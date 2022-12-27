Must Focus On Reshaping Our Technology Education: Odisha CM At BPUT Academic Meet

Bhubaneswar: Speaking at an Academic Session organized by Biju Patnaik University of Technology at the Convention Centre in Lok Seva Bhawan, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has said that technology is dominating every bit of our life, every part of our society. So, we must focus on reshaping our technology education for the changing needs of the 21st century.

The theme was ‘Transformation of Technical and Professional education in Line With New Education Policy – 2020.

The CM said that the future of our civilization banks solely on the quality and direction of our education. Our future depends on how successfully we prepare our children for the future. Higher education is critical for societal aspirations, developmental priorities and social values, all of which must be assessed, nurtured and refined regularly.

Appreciating the BPUT for the meet, he said the National Education Policy 2020 is a meaningful attempt to bring about relevance, and set the tone and the direction at all levels of education. Drafted by eminent scientist K. Kasturirangan, the policy aims at transforming our education system. He said this meet will help bring awareness among the education community on the new policy and deliberate on the challenges and opportunities for its implementation.

He expected the deliberations will be meaningful and come out with clear proposals and suggestions for effective implementation of the New Education Policy-2020. The state government is ready to provide all necessary support in the endeavour for transformation of our technological education, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Skill Development and Technical Education Priti Ranjan Ghadai appreciated the vision of CM Naveen Patnaik in promotion of technical education in state. He spoke about the transformation of state in various fields by the application of a unique governance model 5T.

BPUT VC Prof. Banshdhar Majhi gave the welcome address. BPUT Regisrar offered vote of thanks.

Among others Secretary to CM 5T VK Pandian, Principal Secretary SDTE Usha Padhi attended the inaugural session.

It may be mentioned that the University has plans for implementation of the new policy and discussion on various aspects of it such as introduction of multi-disciplinary courses, bringing improvement in research, innovation, and rankings, capacity building, creation of broad framework for technical institutions, promotion of local language in engineering education, faculty development and many other issues.

Among others, Director IIT Bhubaneswar Prof. Shreepad Karmalkar, former professor at IISC Bengaluru Prof NC Shivprakash, Ravenshaw University VC Prof. SK Nayak, CEO of Perry Enterprises RR Mohapatra will attend the expert session.