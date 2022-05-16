Must-Dos To Follow Before Applying Makeup

Mumbai: We often tend to forget that to get the “perfect look” you also need to prepare your face for makeup in the right way. Beautiful makeup comes from taking care of your skin. here we have piled up some important steps that you must perform before applying makeup.

Cleanser

Wash your face with lukewarm water. Use a soft and mild cleanser to help you even out your skin tone. This will further help make your skin smoother.

Exfoliator

You don’t want your makeup to look cakey, do you? So get rid of the main culprit for this beauty disaster – dead skin cells! Exfoliating means uncovering the new smooth skin beneath.

Toner or Serum

Once you have exfoliated your skin well, apply toner or serum and wait for a few seconds for it to dry. Toner is useful for those with extremely oily skin, while serum works wonderfully for those with dry skin as it hydrates the face. This is a step that we often tend to skip but is an important one.

Moisturizer

This step is non-negotiable — whether your skin is oily or dry. Before applying makeup you will want to use a light moisturizer to not make the base oily. Make sure you use a moisturizer that suits your skin type, and offers all-day hydration. One way to apply it is to press the moisturizer onto your skin instead of rubbing it in. This will allow the solution to properly seep into your skin and stimulate your skin cells.

Primer

Primer acts as a protective barrier that prevents your moisturizer and skin’s oil balance from mixing with your makeup. Primer sets the base for a flawless makeup application. Primer also acts as a barrier to fill in any lines in your skin so that makeup does not crease in them.