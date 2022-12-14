Muslim Man Converts To Hinduism After Marriage With Hindu Girl

Madhya Pradesh: A Muslim man has converted to Hindusim and changed his name to ‘Krishna Sanatani’ after marriage with a Hindu woman.

According to reports, five years ago, the Muslim man, Afsar Mansoori had married a woman from the Hindu community at a temple after falling in love with her.

After marrying Radha, Mansoori used to live away from his family and followed Hindu customs.

Reportedly, a priest of ‘Gayatri Parivar’ conducted some rituals including bathing Mansoori with cow dung, cow urine, curd, milk and honey, and chanting mantras.

Mansoori and Radha came in touch with each other and eventually fell in love and decided to get married.