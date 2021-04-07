Muslim leaders urge Maharashtra CM for relaxation in Ramzan celebration

Mumbai: Muslim leaders in Maharashtra have urged CM Uddhav Thackeray for relaxation in Ramzan celebration in the state.

Organization of Indian Sufi Muslims, The Raza Academy, has written to the CM, saying they want relaxations during Ramzan for the celebrations. The Academy promotes Islamic beliefs through publications and research.

Maharashtra imposed curbs similar to a lockdown with the exception of transport services and essentials on Monday night. All non-essential shops, markets, and malls have been asked to remain shut until April 30.

Meanwhile, the traders’ body has given CM an ultimatum to withdraw the lockdown. The Federations of Associations of Maharashtra (FAM), an umbrella body of over 750 traders associations, with nearly 20,00,000 small businesses as members, has given him a 24-hour ultimatum to open up non-essential shops in the state.