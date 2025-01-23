Elon Musk has publicly criticized Donald Trump’s decision to back Sam Altman as the lead figure for the Stargate Project, a $500 billion artificial intelligence initiative aimed at revolutionizing AI development.



The project, announced by Trump, includes Altman (OpenAI founder), Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison, and SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son as key leaders. However, Musk, who has been a vocal critic of Altman and OpenAI’s commercial shift, took to social media, calling the decision “a mistake” and suggesting that the project needs “true AI transparency and safety, not corporate control.”



Musk has previously warned against AI monopolization and has his own competing AI ventures, including xAI. His criticism signals growing tensions in the AI race, especially between tech giants and government-backed initiatives.



While Altman has not responded, Trump defended his choice, stating that Stargate will ensure American dominance in AI. The project is expected to be the largest AI initiative in history, focusing on national security, innovation, and global competitiveness.





