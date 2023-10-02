Musk on Trudeau: Shameful. Trying to Crush Freedom of Speech

USA: Billionaire Elon Musk slammed Justin Trudeau-led government in Canada for trying to crush free speech in his country.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO’s remark came on Monday after Ottawa made it mandatory for online streaming to officially register with the government for regulatory controls.

Author-Journalist Glenn Greenwald posted on X ( Previously known as Twitter): “The Canadian government, armed with one of the world’s most repressive online censorship schemes, announces that all online streaming services that offer podcasts must formally register with the government to permit regulatory controls”.

To Glenn’s post, Musk responded: “Trudeau is trying to crush free speech in Canada. Shameful.”

In the meantime, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said that he gave an exhaustive account of India’s case in his meeting with top US officials, which included its assessment of a very permissive Canadian attitude towards terrorists.

Previously, Ottawa alleged that India was behind the killing of Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia in June though it has not provided any evidence to India or presented it publicly regarding the same.