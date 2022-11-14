Musk-Led Twitter Lays Off 4,400 Contractual Workers

New York: Days after taking over Twitter and firing about 50 per cent of the workforce — about 3,800 employees — fresh reports have suggested that Elon Musk has laid off at least 4,400 contractual workers at the company.

According to a report in Platformer, Twitter has now sacked nearly 4,400 of its contractual workers over the weekend. It adds that out of Twitter’s 5,500 contract workers, these 4,400 discovered that they were laid off after they lost access to Slack and some other work systems.

Many found out they weren’t working for the company anymore after they abruptly lost access to Twitter’s internal systems.

These new layoffs at Twitter come at a time when the micro-blogging platform has already sacked nearly 50 per cent of its overall staff and close to 90 per cent of its India team. As per Elon Musk, the job cuts have reportedly been done in order to make Twitter profitable as the company has been making huge losses on a daily basis.