Musician Goodly Rath, Singer Pami Mishra Join Congress

Bhubaneswar: Popular musician Goodly Rath and singer Pami Mishra on Sunday joined Congress at party’s State headquarters here in presence of Congress Odisha in-charge A Chella Kumar and PCC president Sarat Pattanayak.

At a time when Congress in the State is weakening its base, joining of two well-known artistes assume significance as the party is gearing up for the 2024 general elections.

On joining, the musician said that his father was associated with Congress and an active member of the party. “This is the first reason to embrace Congress. Secondly, Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra has inspired me a lot,” he said.

PCC president Sarat Pattanayak also invited him to join the party. “His ideology I like most,” Rath said.

Madhusmita Acharya, who had unsuccessfully contested for the post of Mayor in Bhubaneswar, also persuaded him to join Congress.

Goodly said that he will do whatever possible for the party.