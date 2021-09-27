Musical Event At Walking Book Fairs Enthrals Audience

Bhubaneswar: Flute recital by two members of Vrindaban Gurukul in Bhubaneswar kept the crowd enthralled on Sunday evening.

In the event, which was held at Walking Book Fairs in Khandagiri area of the city, flutist Madhu from Assam and Anne from Germany enthralled the audience with their flute recital.

The musical event was held in adherence to COVID-19 guidelines.

Bansuri and vocal students from different parts of India and overseas come to surrender themselves to the traditional ‘Guru-Shishya Parampara’ that aims to revive the ancient lifestyle of researching Indian music and with both ‘Guru’ and ‘Shishya’ living together.

Students from around the globe live, eat and learn music together here, close to nature and in harmony with birds and animals, representing a true epitome of ‘Diversity through Unity’ in music.