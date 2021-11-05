Music Album “Toro Chhabi Anke” Released; Panel Discussion Held On “Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Music and Cinema”

Bhubaneswar: The Aayansh Creation has organized a virtual music album release and panel discussion on 04 November 2021. Keeping in account the auspicious occasion of the day i.e. Diwali, it has released its studio version of latest music album titled “Tora Chhabi Anke” in the virtual presence of eminent singers, actors, directors, producers, music composers, journalists, lyricists and academicians like Subash Das, eminent singer and music director, Ashrumochan Mohanty, eminent actor and director, Srikant Gautam, actor, writer, director and producer, Dr. Bikram Keshari Mishra, academician, Sailabhama Mohapatra, singer, Srijit Mohapatra, actor, Ipsita Panda, singer, Sanjay Kumar Sahoo, poet and journalist, Pandav Mallick, lyricist and music director, Lipun Das, music director and Aditya Mishra, academician and singer. Composed by Lipun Das, the album has been sung by Ipsita Panda and Aditya Mishra. Lyrics has been written by Jeevan Mishra. The photography and video of the album has been done by Bapuni.

The release of music album “Tora Chhabi Anke” has been followed by a Panel Discussion on “Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Music and Cinema”. Highlighting the situation of COVID-19 Pandemic and music and cinema, the panelists have highlighted different aspects of music and cinema during COVID-19 pandemic. They mentioned that the Pandemic has severely impacted both music and cinema industry. To panelists, there is the necessity of assistance in order to cope up with the Pandemic situation. That apart, all the panelists have also viewed that we need to obey and adopt COVID-appropriate behaviour. As a blessing in disguise, the online or virtual platforms have created new avenues for the upcoming talents, panelists unanimously mentioned. In fact, the revolution in the field of information and communication technologies (ICTs) especially in online platforms like You Tube and Facebook has given an appropriate avenue to showcase the young talents.

The event has been attended by several music and cinema lovers, students from different colleges and universities, academicians and professionals. RJ Sangram, Radio Chocolate Programmer has moderated the virtual meet. The welcome and vote of thanks have been offered by Abhinanda Acarya, a widely acknowledged classical dancer.