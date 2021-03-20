Murderous Attack On Youth In Puri: Five Arrested

Puri: Five persons involved in the murderous attack on Pradip Kumar Tripathy at Mishra Sahi in Puri have been arrested.

The accused have been identified as Lokanath Hota alias Loka (28), Biranchi Narayan Panigrahi alias Babuna (36), Hari Sankar Kanungoo alias Nanu (35), Bijaya Kumar Sahoo alias Kuna (27) and Rinku Padhi alias Rajendra (32).

As per available reports, the victim was building a house in the locality because of which he was allegedly receiving extortion threats for the last few days.

However, on Tuesday three persons namely Loka Hota, Gopal Sahu and Biranchi Narayan Panigrahi obstructed him and asked for the extortion money. After being denied, the accused attacked him with a sharp weapon following which he sustained injuries on his head, hand, back, leg and other parts of the body.

Based on the complaint, police arrested Lokanath and Babuna and during interrogation the complicity of other three accused persons came to light. Accordingly police arrested the remaining three accused.