Murdered Model Divya Pahuja’s Body Found In Haryana Canal: Police

Haryana: A fresh development has been made in the murder case of model Divya Pahuja. Haryana police found her body in the subsidiary canal of the Bhakra canal in Tohana city, said Gurugram Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Varun Kumar Dahiya. She was shot dead in a hotel in Gurugram. According to news agency PTI, Pahuja was killed because she had allegedly been extorting money from the hotel owner Abhijeet Singh (56 years old) by blackmailing him with his obscene pictures. However, as per an NDTV report, Pahuja’s family has vehemently denied this charge.

As per PTI, the 27-year-old woman was taken to a hotel room by five people on Tuesday and was shot in the head.

CCTC footage from the hotel showed a few men dragging her body into the gallery. The hotel owner was among the men who were dragging her body in a white sheet. Earlier, police also recovered the BMW car in which her body was moved.

Haryana Police arrested Abhijeet, Hemraj (28 years old) and Omprakash (23 years old). Several teams have been formed to nab the other two accused.