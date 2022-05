Cuttack: Body of an unidentified woman was found near Krushak Bazaar at Bidanasi in Cuttack on Wednesday.

As per reports, the body was found under a water tank. A liquor bottle was found near the body. It is suspected that the woman has been murdered.

On being informed, Bidanasi police reached the spot and launched an investigation into the incident. The body was seized and sent for postmortem.