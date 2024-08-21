Murder over Khaja Shop in Puri: Seven Minors among 9 Arrested; 2 Absconding

Puri: Police today claimed to have busted the brutal murder of Harihara Sahoo (61) on the 19th of August at Radhagobind Lane within Puri Town Police Station limits with the arrest of nine accused persons.

A total of 11 people are suspected to be involved in this murder case. Of them are a father-son duo, the main accused, and seven juveniles while two other suspected minors are on the run, the police said. The police added that an iron rod, two machetes, and an iron Chapada were seized from the arrested accused.

On Aug 19, at about 7:30 PM, Harihara Sahoo was returning home from Khajia Sahoo’s shop when he was attacked by the accused persons, Bijay Kumar Khuntia, and his son Raka alias Rakesh Khuntia, and 9 other CCLs (Children in Conflict with the Law).

In the brutal assault, fueled by previous enmity, a critically injured, Harihara was initially taken to Puri DHH, and later referred to SCB MCH in Cuttack, where he was pronounced ‘dead upon arrival’.

Investigation revealed a long-standing rivalry between the families of Bijay Kumar Khuntia and Harihara Sahoo, rooted in a ‘Khaja’ business dispute. On 08.08.24, the complainant, Bijay Kumar Sahoo’s younger son, Kanha alias Pradipta Sahoo, and his friends had murdered Dinesh Khuntia, the younger son of arrested accused Bijay Kumar Khuntia, prompting the latter to seek revenge.

“The investigation revealed that the murder was centered on the Khaja business. Seven minors and the main accused, Bijay Kumar Khuntia (45) and his son Rakesh Kumar Khuntia (20), have been arrested in connection with the murder. There are already 9 cases against Rakesh. Similarly, there are cases against all the seven accused minors,” SP Pinak Mishra informed at a press conference here today.

Since many juvenile criminals are involved in both these murders, it has raised concern. SP Mishra said that by circulating a list of juvenile offenders involved in petty and gross cases, the juvenile offenders and their guardians will be alerted with the help of the District Child Welfare Committee, Child Line, District Child Protection Unit and intellectuals. Similarly, police crackdown on drug peddling and smuggling will continue and patrolling will be intensified in the town, the SP added.

Puri City DSP Prashant Kumar Sahu, and Town PS IIC Sunil Kumar Pradhan were present at the press conference.

Three murders in the last two weeks and the involvement of juveniles raises the finger towards the deteriorating law & order situation in the pilgrim town of Puri.

