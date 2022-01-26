Murder Of Granddaughter-In-Law Of Kanika King: Accused Son Gopal Bhanjadeo Held

Cuttack: In a recent development into the shocking murder of granddaughter-in-law of Kanika king in Cuttack Shree Vihar Colony on Wednesday morning, Bidanasi Police has arrested the accused Gopal Bhanjadeo, who is the son of the deceased.

The deceased, identified as Paresh Kumari Devi, 75, who is said to be the granddaughter-in-law of Kanika King, was brutally hacked to death by her son Gopal over some financial dispute.

After the news sent shockwaves across the state earlier today, accused Gopal Bhanjadeo, was detained at Bidanasi police station for questioning and the police along with a scientific team reached the crime scene and collected evidence.

If sources are to be believed, at around 9 am this morning, a verbal scuffle broke out between Paresh Devi and her son Gopal. In a fit of rage, Gopal first hit her mother on the head with a wooden stick and then repeatedly hacked her with a machete. Following this, the elderly woman died at the scene.

In the meantime, Paresh Devi’s daughter Jayanti Samantaraya, who was also present at the house at the time of the incident, woke up to her mother’s screams and checked the CCTV. However, to her horror, she saw her brother hacking their mother with a sharp object. She then immediately called the police. But, by the time police arrived, Paras Devi had succumbed to death.

The accused Gopal, who has married three times, is said to have been going through a mental breakdown due to financial constraints. Paresh Devi and Gopal were at loggerheads over this issue, said the neighbours.

The investigation is underway. The knife used in the murder has been confiscated and the scientific team also gathered evidence from the crime scene said, DCP Pratik Singh.