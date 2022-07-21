Murder of BJD leader Lokanath Biswal: Sharpshooter arrested

Bhubaneswar: In a development in the Murder case of BJD leader Lokanath Biswal, Special squad of Bolangir Police arrests sharpshooter Naresh Sahu, prime accused in the case, following raid in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur.

Reportedly, Sahu is a resident of Padampur area in Bargarh. Earlier, 6 persons were arrested in this connection.

Notably, assailants shot dead a ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) functionary in Odisha’s Bolangir in March 2022.

Loknath Biswal, was with his wife Binita, a member of Belpada Panchayat Samiti, outside their home in Banmal village when the two on a bike fired at him.