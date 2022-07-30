Murder Convict, Who Escaped From Cuttack Hosp, Arrested

Bhubaneswar: A murder convict, who escaped from Acharya Harihar Cancer Hospital in Cuttack yesterday, has been apprehended in the State capital today.

The accused, Muku Santa (50), was arrested from near Tankapani road in Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, Muku, who was diagnosed with throat cancer, was lodged at Koraput jail in a murder case and was shifted to Choudwar circle jail a year back. Since then, he has been undergoing treatment at the cancer hospital in Cuttack.

However, he gave the authorities a slip on Friday night during a treatment session at the hospital.

