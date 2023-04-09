Murder convict found dead inside Boudh special jail

Boudh: A prisoner serving life imprisonment was found dead inside Boudh Special Jail on Saturday night. The jail officials on Sunday informed that the prisoner, Ravindra Meher, died by suicide.

Ravindra reportedly ended his life by hanging with the help of a towel inside the washroom of the jail. Sources said that Ravindra, who hailed from Jamghati village, was arrested on the charges of murdering two of his family members in 2015.

He was subsequently convicted by the court and sentenced to life imprisonment in 2018.