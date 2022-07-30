Murder convict escapes from Cuttack hospital while receiving treatment

Cuttack: A murder convict escaped from the vigilance of the police while receiving treatment at the Acharya Harihar Cancer Hospital in Cuttack on Friday.

Muku Santa (50), who was diagnosed with throat cancer, Santa was lodged at Koraput jail in a murder case and was shifted to Choudwar circle jail a year back.

He has been getting treated at the cancer hospital in Cuttack since then.

However, he gave the authorities a slip on Friday night during a treatment session at the hospital.

An FIR has been registered at the Mangalabag police station in this connection.