Murder Accused Escapes From Koraput Town Police Station

Koraput: A murder accused allegedly escaped from police custody at Koraput town police station on Saturday. But, the police are still tight-lipped regarding the incident.

The family of a murder victim, Bikun, had handed over a suspect to Koraput town police in connection with the murder. However, the youth managed to flee from the police station.

The town police are yet to give any clarification in this regard.

Last year, some persons took Bikun with them and later his dead body was recovered from the Bilaghati forest of the Jeypore-Koraput NH-26.