Murali Vijay Announces Retirement From All Forms of International Cricket

New Delhi: Former India opener Murali Vijay on Monday announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket.

In an emotional post on social media, Vijay remembered his career and thanked all those who were a part of his journey.

He wrote:

Vijay represented India in a total of 87 matches, scoring 4490 runs.

Vijay made his Indian squad Test debut in November 2008 after a successful run in the Ranji trophy, South Zone, India Red and India A tournaments. Within the span of 61 Test matches, he amassed 3982 runs while playing for India with 12 centuries.

He also featured in 17 ODIs and 9 T20Is for the Indian team.