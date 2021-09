Munu Mahawar appointed as next High Commissioner to Republic of Maldives

New Delhi: A 1996-batch IFS officer Munu Mahawar has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Maldives.

Mahawar is presently Ambassador of India to the Sultanate of Oman. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

On the other hand, 2001-batch IFS officer Amit Narang has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Sultanate of Oman.