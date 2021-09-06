Municipal Rules (Amendment) Bill 2021 Introduced In Odisha Assembly

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government introduced the Municipal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the state Assembly on Monday.

According to reports, the bill carries a total of 50 percent reservation the Scheduled caste (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and the Other Backward Class (OBC). As per the Apex Court rulings a maximum of 27 percent can be reserved for OBCs.

The introduction of the bill is likely to pave the way for the Municipal Polls in the State.

Earlier, the Orissa High Court had asked the State Chief Secretary and the State Election Commission to furnish a reply within four weeks on the issue of conducting civic body polls in the State.

The court issued the directive while hearing a string of writ petitions seeking immediate conduct of the civic body polls.