Munawar Faruqui posts satirical tweet on Justin Bieber’s facial paralysis, gets warned about BTS ARMY

Mumbai: Munawar Faruqui’s tweet with reference to Justin Bieber’s facial paralysis has grabbed headlines. Munawar has yet again made news for his sarcasm and satirical views.

Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui seems to have taken a jibe at the Indian political system in the country with her reference tweet to Justin Bieber’s facial paralysis. The same has met with criticism as the Desi Justin Bieber fans are not happy with Munawar’s tweet. He even got a warning about BTS’s fans, BTS ARMY.

Munawar took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Dear Justin Bieber, i can totally understand. Even here in india right side not working properly.” He had tweeted out after the riots that took place after Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal’s comments on Prophet Muhammad.

Munawar’s tweet reference comes after the same.

Amongst the reactions that Munawar Faruqui’s tweet got, one of the netizens warned him about the BTS ARMY. BTS is one of the biggest boybands in the world and the ARMY is pretty massive and doesn’t leave anybody who speaks against the seven BTS members – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook. “Munawar be cautious dont ever make Joke On BTS nehi to Virtually Sar Taan Se Judda kar denge Indian BTSArmy(Pun Intented).”