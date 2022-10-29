Munawar Faruqui has this to say on Elon Musk’s ‘comedy legal on Twitter’

New Delhi: Controversial comedian Munawar Faruqui too joined the list as he commented on Elon Musk’s assertion that comedy is now legal on Twitter. “Pakka? Nahi bhai rehne do tum nahi aaoge bail karane… (Really? No leave it, you won’t come for my bail)” Munawar tweeted in reply. Munawar was arrested on January 1, 2021, and spent a month in jail. His shows still face opposition and threats from Hindu religious groups who accuse the comedian of hurting Hindu sentiments.

Author Taslima Nasreen also had something to say about Elon Musk’s comedy tweet as she claimed one of her previous tweets was deleted by the previous Twitter owner.

In his first tweet after the takeover, Musk wrote ‘the bird is freed’ hinting at ‘good times’ about which he tweeted next. Then he announced that Twitter under him will be going for a content moderation council and no major content decision or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes. He also added that comedy is now legal on Twitter.