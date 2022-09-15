Munawar Faruqui And Girlfriend Nazila Unfollow Each Other On Instagram

New Delhi: Lock Upp fame Munawar Faruqui and his girlfriend Nazila have unfollowed each other on Instagram and it is believed the two had broke up.

The reason behind their break-up is still not known, but there’s a buzz that it may have got to do with Munawar’s closeness with actress Anjali Arora during the show Lock Upp. The two were seen developing feelings for each other on the show. But later when Munawar came out, he announced his relationship with Nazila.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Munawar is also going to be part of Bigg Boss Season 16.