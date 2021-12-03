Munakka Is Good For You: Here’s Why

New Delhi: Munakka is well known for its medicinal benefits. It has a unique cooling property that can be used in the treatment of many digestive disorders. It helps in better absorption of calcium and improves bone density. Here are some benefits you must know about:

Increases vision

Munakka is a good source of Polyphenolic- a phytonutrient that is good for the eyes. Its antioxidants and other nutrients are good for ocular health and protect your eyes from glaucoma, night blindness, and cataracts, etc.

Helps in weight gain

It is a rich source of iron and natural sugars- Sucrose and Glucose and thus considered very effective in weight gain. Nutritionists suggest consuming 5-7 raisins daily with milk. Also, you can consume 7-10 roasted raisins along with a pinch of black salt daily on an empty stomach.

Cures hypertension

It contains potassium which helps to reduce tension in blood vessels thus considered very effective in high blood pressure and hypertension.

Effective In A Dry cough

To get immediate relief from a dry cough, take raisins, piper longum, black pepper, and dates in equal quantity and make a thick paste. You can consume one teaspoon of this paste 3 times a day for effective results.