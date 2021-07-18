Mumbai Wall Collapse: Prez Kovind, PM Modi Express Grief At Loss Of Lives

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed anguish at the loss of lives caused by wall collapse incidents in Mumbai due to heavy rains.

“Deeply saddened by the news of many casualties in incidents following heavy rain in Mumbai’s Chembur and Vikhroli areas,” he said. “I express my condolences to the bereaved families and wish for successful relief and rescue work,” tweeted the President.

In a series of tweets, Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said: “Saddened by the loss of lives due to wall collapses in Chembur and Vikhroli in Mumbai. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying that those who are injured have a speedy recovery: PM @narendramodi.”

At least 17 people have died after they got buried under the rubble of their home due to landslides in Mumbai’s Chembur area following heavy rains that lashed the city and its suburbs for several hours late yesterday night and early this morning.

Fifteen people have been rescued so far from Chembur’s Bharat Nagar area, officials said, adding that those injured have been moved to nearby hospitals for medical attention.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), which reached the site for conducting rescue operations, said that due to a landslide a wall collapsed on some shanties. In the incident that took place in Vikroli, five people have been declared dead.

With the onset of the monsoon, Mumbai has been receiving incessant rains.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued Orange alert and predicted rains in the city for the next 24 hours. Several parts of the city have reported waterlogging. Rainwater has even entered many houses in Mumbai.