Mumbai vaccination centres shut due to shortage of vaccines

Mumbai: Mumbai’s civic body BMC has announced that private vaccination centres in the city will remain shut till Monday due to shortage in vaccine.

Nearly 90 vaccination centres, including 71 in private facilities, were closed on Friday due to shortage of vaccine doses. The vaccination drive at private hospitals will resume as and when the doses are made available, the BMC said.

The vaccination drive will continue as planned at all government and municipal centres. As per BMC data, there are 49 vaccination centres in government and BMC run hospitals in the metropolis, while 71 have been set up in private hospitals, and some 50,000 people are being inoculated daily.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has brushed aside the allegations that there was shortage of coronavirus vaccine. He said the state governments are making a hue and cry over trifling.