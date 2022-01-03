Mumbai Schools To Remain Shut Till January 31

Mumbai: Amid the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, Maharashtra government on Monday announced that schools for classes 1 to 9 and 11 will remain closed in state capital city till January 31.

The decision to shut classes comes one day after Maharashtra on Sunday reported 11,877 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2,707 more than the day before, and 50 Omicron infections, as per the state health department.

However, classes 10 and 12 will continue, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The state reported nine fatalities, which increased the overall COVID-19 toll to 1,41,542. Maharashtra is now left with 42,024 active cases, the bulletin said. Of the new 11,877 cases, 7,792 are from Mumbai, it said.