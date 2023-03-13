Mumbai Records Highest Maximum Temp Of 39.4 Degrees

Mumbai: Mumbai recorded the country’s highest-ever temperature for the second time this month, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the Santacruz observatory and the Colaba observatory, Mumbai recorded a temperature of 39.4 degrees Celsius and 35.8 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Sunday.

“This is for the second time this month that Mumbai has recorded the highest maximum temperature in the country. On March 6, Santacruz (observatory) recorded 39.1 degrees Celsius, also the highest in the country. On Sunday, it recorded 39.4 degrees Celsius,” said IMD scientist Rajendra Jenamani.

He said the temperature recorded in the coastal Konkan region, which encompasses Mumbai, was 4-6 degrees Celsius above normal on March 12.