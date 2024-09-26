Mumbai: Heavy rain battered Mumbai on Wednesday, causing 4 deaths, inundating low-lying areas, halting local trains in their tracks and forcing the diversion of at least 14 incoming flights. The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Mumbai and its adjoining districts Thane, Palghar, and Raigad till 8:30am on Thursday, September 26.

The extremely heavy rainfall in Mumbai has led the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to announce a holiday for all schools and colleges on Thursday. The Mumbai Police has advised all people in the city and surrounding areas to stay indoors as much as possible.

The incessant downpour caused a landslide on the Mumbra bypass in Thane at 9:30pm on September 25, leading to more than 3 hours of a traffic jam in the area.

Around 14 incoming flights at the Mumbai airport were diverted to different places as they were not given permission to land due to the strong winds and heavy rain. Several trains also had to be halted due to the rain, leading to massive disruption.

Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely to continue in the region till September 27, according to the IMD.