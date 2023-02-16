Mumbai: Prithvi Shaw’s Friend’s Car Attacked For Refusing To Click Selfie; Case Registered

Mumbai: The Oshiwara Police on Thursday registered a case against eight people after they attacked Prithvi Shaw’s friend’s car after the cricketer refused to take a selfie for the second time.

The Mumbai Police issued a statement in this regard.

According to reports, the incident happened on Wednesday night inside the Sahara Star Hotel’s Mansion Club in Mumbai.

As per reports, the accused waited for Shaw and his friend to leave the club. They stopped a car near the Jogeshwari Link Road Lotus gas station after following it on the assumption that Shaw was inside. With a baseball bat, the accused shattered the car’s window.

However, Shaw was not in the car and had already left for home in a different car.

On Valentine’s Day, Shaw posted a picture with his rumoured girlfriend Nidhhi Ravi Tapadiaa on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. He captioned the post, “Happy valentine’s my wifey”, and tagged Nidhhi as well.