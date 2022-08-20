Mumbai Police Receive 26/11-like Terrorist Attack Threat From Pakistani Number

Pune: Mumbai Police on Saturday received a 26/11-like attack threat message from a Pakistani number. The message was sent via WhatsApp on a Mumbai Police traffic control line.

The threat message sent to Mumbai Police read, “There is going to be an attack on Mumbai and it will remind you of 26/11 attack. If the police try to trace my number, the location will reflect out of India. 6 people will be executing this blast, and Mumbai city will be exploded. What if Osama bin Laden, Ajmal Kasab or Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed, there are many more.”

The Mumbai Police is currently investigating the matter and other Intelligence and central agencies have reportedly been roped in.

More than 150 people were killed and scores were injured when 10 members of the Lashkar-e-Taiba stormed several places in Mumbai in November 2008.