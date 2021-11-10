Mumbai Police Nabs Techie For Rape Threats To Virat Kohli’s Daughter

Hyderabad: An engineer from Hyderabad has been arrested by Mumbai police on Wednesday over online rape threats to Virat Kohli’s baby daughter.

The arrestee has been identified as Ramnagesh Srinivas Akubathini, a software engineer and currently unemployed.

According to the police report, after team India lost back-to-back matches in the recent T20 World Cup, Akubathini had sent online rape threats to Virat Kohli’s baby daughter.

The Mumbai police had been investigating several handles as Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are residents of the city.

He allegedly changed his Twitter handle and pretended to be a Pakistani user after cops started investigating screenshots of the threats. He has been taken to Mumbai.