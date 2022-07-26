Mumbai Police files FIR against Ranveer Singh for nude photoshoot

Mumbai: Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh for “hurting sentiments of women” after the pictures from his nude photoshoot went viral on social media.

Ranveer Singh has been booked under sections 509, 292, and 294 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 67 A of the IT Act. The FIR against him was lodged at Chembur police station on Tuesday.

The complaint applications were submitted separately at the Chembur police station by an office-bearer of a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), also based in the east Mumbai suburb, and a woman lawyer.

Ranveer Singh was photographed in the nude by PAPER magazine. In the pictures, the actor has stripped down to nothing, as he poses on a Turkish rug. His photoshoot was inspired by Burt Reynolds, who did a similar nude shoot for Cosmopolitan magazine.

