Mumbai Police beefs up security outside Salman Khan’s house; Actor advised to avoid outdoor shoots

Mumbai: Days after Salman Khan received threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi, the Bollywood superstar’s security has been beefed up. While Salman is not currently in Mumbai, he has also been advised to avoid outdoor shoots.

Mumbai Police has beefed up security outside the superstar’s house. The Bandra Police have also registered an FIR and an investigation has begun in the matter.

According to the news agencies, a threat email was sent to Salman Khan’s office on Saturday. Prashant Gunjalkar, who is a close associate of Salman, had received the threat mail from Rohit Garg. A case has been registered against gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar and Rohit Garg in connection with the email under sections 506 (2), 120 (b) and 34 of IPC on Sunday.

As per the reports, the content of the email had a mention of Lawrence’s recent interview where he had said that killing Salman is his only motto, and once his security gets loosened, he will attack and kill him.