Mumbai Police Arrests Man Who Gave Death Threats To Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal

Mumbai: A 25-year-old, out-of-work actor Manvinder Singh by Mumbai Police for giving death threats to actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.

According to the police, Singh was staying at different places across Santa Cruz in suburban Mumbai over the past three months.

He had come to Mumbai from Lucknow to pursue a career in acting. He has studied till class 12, they added.

For his expenses, Singh depended on his family, who used to send him money, the police said.

On his Instagram bio, Singh wrote he is married to Katrina Kaif. Manvinder Singh would share edited photos and videos with Katrina on social media. He also has edited photos with other actors.

Kaif’s husband Vicky Kaushal filed a police complaint against Singh this morning. The accused was trolling Kaif on social media. In just five hours, the police arrested Singh from Malad. He will be produced in court tomorrow.