Mumbai: Mumbai is on high alert after central agencies warned of potential terror attacks during the city’s forthcoming festival season. Security has been intensified in densely populated areas, particularly at religious sites.

The police have been directed to perform mock drills in light of these threats.

“We’ve been ordered to carry out ‘mock drills’ in busy areas and at religious sites. All Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) are to closely monitor security in their zones,” said the police.

On Friday, an officer reported that a mock drill took place in the Crawford Market area, noted for its dense crowds and proximity to two significant religious sites.

“With the upcoming festivals and elections in mind, mock drills are underway at Crawford Market and other key locations across Mumbai,” the police announced.

It has been reported that all temples in the city have been instructed to stay alert and to immediately report any suspicious behaviour as a preventive step.