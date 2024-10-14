New Delhi: An Air India flight en route from Mumbai to New York was diverted to Delhi early Monday morning following a bomb threat. The flight, AI119, departed from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at approximately 2:27 AM, nearly 50 minutes behind its scheduled departure time.

Shortly after takeoff, the aircraft received a specific security alert, prompting immediate action. The flight was redirected to Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi as a precautionary measure1. Upon landing, all passengers were safely disembarked and transferred to the terminal, where they are currently awaiting further instructions.

Air India has confirmed that the bomb threat was received via a phone call, leading to a thorough security inspection of the aircraft1. The airline’s ground staff are working diligently to minimize inconvenience to passengers during this unexpected disruption.

