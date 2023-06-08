Mumbai Man Kills Live-In Partner, Chops Body Into Pieces

Mumbai: Decomposing body parts carried out of a home near Mumbai in plastic bags and bedsheets brought back memories of the grisly Shraddha Walkar murder case, as police arrested a man for killing his live-in partner and chopping up her corpse.

The victim, identified as 32-year-old Saraswati Vaidya, was found in her apartment on the seventh floor of a residential building in Geeta Nagar, Mira Road, late Wednesday, according to a senior official at the Naya Nagar police station.

Vaidya was living with her partner, Manoj Sane, 56, in a live-in relationship for the past three years, the official said. The couple had been residing in the rented flat during that time.

Police were alerted to the gruesome scene by residents of the building, who complained of an unpleasant odour wafting from Vaidya and Sane’s apartment, the official said.

Upon arrival, officers discovered Vaidya’s decomposed body, which had been severed into multiple pieces. “A preliminary investigation revealed that the woman was brutally killed,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Mumbai, Jayant Bajbale, said.

“The situation is deeply troubling, and we are committed to finding justice for Ms Vaidya,” Mr Bajbale said. “We urge the public to come forward with any information they may have to aid in our investigation.”

The incident has uncanny similarities to the Shraddha Walkar murder case that stunned the country last year.