Mumbai: Man Jumps In Front Of Moving Bus In Andheri, Dies

Mumbai: A 59-year-old man killed himself by diving under a moving bus in Andheri West, according to police. The whole incident that took place on December 6 was captured on camera.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Abdul Gaffar Ismail Sayyed.

Reportedly, his body has been handed over to the family members after post-mortem.

While the exact cause why the man chose to die by suicide is yet to be ascertained, police have initiated a probe, said sources.