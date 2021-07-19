Mumbai: Local Trains Resume; IMD Issues Extremely Heavy Rain In Next 48 Hrs

Pune: A day after heavy rains in the city caused severe waterlogging and disruptions in road and rail traffic, local train services resumed today.

According to reports, trains on Central Main Line, Harbour Line and Trans Harbour Line have now resumed.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted moderate to heavy rain or thundershowers with the possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over Mumbai and its suburbs for the next 48 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures of the city will be 29 and 24 degrees Celsius on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, according to IMD’s forecast.

At least 31 people were killed several were injured in rain-related incidents, officials said.