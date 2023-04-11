Mumbai Indians Secure Maiden Win Of IPL 2023, Beat Delhi Capitals By 6 Wickets In Last-Ball Thriller

Captain’s knock from Rohit Sharma(45-ball 65), following a clinical performance from bowlers helped Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by six wickets to secure their maiden win in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday (April 11). Delhi Capitals’ losing streak in IPL 2023 continues as they lose their 4th match in a row – 2nd worst start to an IPL campaign for them after six back-to-back defeats in 2013.

Chasing 173 for the win, Rohit and Kishan powered Mumbai off to a great start. Mumbai did lose quick wickets during the run chase, but efforts from Rohit, Ishan and Tilak made sure to take five-time IPL winners over the line. David and Green batted calmly in the final over to help MI finally secure their first-ever win in IPL 2023.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians won the toss and invited Delhi Capitals to bat first. Skipper David Warner (51 off 47 balls) played a captain’s knock to score his third fifty in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 before Axar Patel’s (54 off 25 balls) late blitz took Delhi Capitals to a competitive total of 172. For the first time in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, a team was bowled out after deciding to bat first.

Veteran Piyush Chawla, who was part of last year’s IPL as a commentator after remaining unsold in the mega auction, emerged as the pick of DC bowlers as he ended up taking the maximum three-wickets for Mumbai Indians.

Prithvi Shaw’s struggle in IPL 2023 continued as he smacked some quality fours during his 10-ball 15 before getting dismissed by spinner Hrithik Shokeen. Manish Pandey fell for 26 off 18.

Yash Dhull, who finally made his debut tonight in the world’s richest T20 tournament after warming the bench for entire last season, could play only four balls. Chawla then got rid of Powell in the 11th over, leaving Delhi reeling at 86 for four.

Mumbai put the brakes on the scoring rate by picking four wickets in the 19th over bowled by Behrendorff, who ended with figures of three for 23 in four overs.