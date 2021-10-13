Mumbai Cruise Ship Raid Case: Aryan Khan’s Bail Plea Hearing Adjourned Till Tomorrow

Mumbai: The hearing of the bail plea of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been adjourned on Wednesday.

The court will resume the hearing on Thursday as ASG Anil Kumar Singh, NCB counsel, could not finish his argument by 5.30 pm on Wednesday. Singh sought to resume his argument on Thursday at 12 pm.

Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 following a raid on the Goa-bound cruise ship and is presently in judicial custody.

He is lodged at the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai. He approached the special court seeking bail after a magistrate’s court rejected the same last week.

In its reply to Aryan Khan’s bail application, the Narcotics Control Bureau said its primary interrogation has revealed that Aryan Khan is part of a bigger chain notwithstanding the fact that he was not in possession of any drug at the time of the raid.

The NCB said the agency is not concerned over one person but the bail of one person can hamper the investigation.

Appearing for the NCB, ASG Anil Singh said the quantity of the drugs recovered is immaterial as they, including Aryan Khan, are a part of a bigger nexus. Singh said Aryan and Arbaaz know each other for eight to 10 years.