Mumbai Court Sends Bulli Bai App Creator Niraj Bishnoi To Police Custody Till Jan 31

Mumbai: Bulli Bai app case prime accused Neeraj Bishnoi has been sent to police custody till January 31 by a Mumbai court on Thursday.

The Mumbai court also sent accused Neeraj Singh and Aumkareshwar Thakur to 14 days of judicial custody.

Bulli Bai app was put up in Github open platform which auctioned Muslim women by putting up their images.

Neeraj Bishnoi who is a resident of the Digambar area of Assam’s Jorhat and a B.Tech student of the Vellore Institute of Technology, Bhopal, was arrested recently by the Delhi Police Special Cell’s Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit (IFSO) team from Assam for the alleged involvement in the Bulli Bai case.

Earlier police have arrested Sweta Singh, Vishal Jha, Neeraj Bishnoi, and Mayank Rawal in connection with the case.