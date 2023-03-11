Mumbai: Couple Commits Suicide After Family Deny Marriage

Mumbai: A man and a 16-year-old girl committed suicide after jumping off the top of a hill in Mumbai’s Samta Nagar area, police said on Saturday.

The 21-year-old man, identified as Akash Jhate, was a housekeeper, while the 16-year-old girl was a student.

According to the police, both were neighbours and lived in Kandivali East Janupada area.

The police have recovered the bodies and sent them for post-mortem examination.