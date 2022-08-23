Mumbai-Bound IndiGo Flight Engine Develops Snag At Goa Airport, Navy Team Rescues Passengers

The right engine of a Mumbai-bound IndiGo aircraft developed a snag at Goa Airport on Tuesday while proceeding to the runway.

According to news agency PTI, after the engine developed a snag, a Navy team was roped in to help rescue the passengers.

The aircraft then returned for necessary inspection while the stranded passengers were accommodated on another flight to Mumbai, news agency ANI reported.

“Right engine of Mumbai-bound IndiGo aircraft develops snag at Goa Airport while proceeding to the runway, passengers disembark with help of Navy rescue team,” Goa airport director, SVT Dhananjaya Rao, said.