Mumbai-bound bus falls into gorge killing at least 7

Mumbai: At least seven passengers died and over 25 injured after a bus fell into a gorge in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, according to police official.

The bus had around 40 passengers and was on its way to Mumbai from Pune. The accident took place near Shingroba temple on the old Mumbai-Pune highway.

Rescue work is underway to move the injured to nearest hospital. This is a developing story and more information will be added as and when received.