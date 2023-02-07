Mumbai Airport Gets Threat Call From Indian Mujahideen, Security Tightened

Mumbai: Security has been beefed up at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here after a phone call from an unidentified individual claiming to be an Indian Mujahideen member threatened to carry out a terror attack in the city.

The call introduced himself as Irfan Ahmed Sheikh and claimed that he is a member of the terror outfit Indian Mujahideen.

According to Mumbai Police, they received a call at the airport on Monday and immediately alerted the agencies to keep a close watch on every suspicious movement.

Following this, all the agencies of the airport were alerted and Mumbai’s Sahar Police started an investigation by registering a case against the unknown person under section 505(1) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).